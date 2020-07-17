1/
Gordon Emerson Brown
Gordon Emerson Brown

Wetumpka - Brown, Gordon Emerson, 77, a resident of Wetumpka, AL, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2:00PM at Leak Memory Chapel with Rev. John Carney officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM - 2:00PM, with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery. Gordon was a true family man. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren and was a devoted husband. He worked for the Federal Highway Administration for 43 years as a Civil Engineer. He loved Auburn and the Atlanta Braves, along with working on puzzles, crosswords, and Sudoku. He also enjoyed his time picking berries, with blueberries being his favorite berry. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, James Brown, III and Esther Mason Brown. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Doris Ellis Brown; daughter, Donna Brown Parker (Randy); sons, David Brown (Amy), Michael Brown (Amanda); and grandchildren, Morgan Brown, Sydney Brown, Reagan Brown, Justin Brown, Andrew Brown and Carter Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Baptist Church, 4471 Jasmine Hill Rd., Wetumpka, AL 36093 in memory of Gordon Emerson Brown.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 17, 2020
Gordon was so sweet to Wayne and me. I know he will be missed. Prayers for his family now.
Linda Parker
Friend
