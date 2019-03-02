Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Peacock Jackson Obituary
Grace Peacock Jackson

Bishop, GA - Mrs. Grace Peacock Cooper Jackson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at High Shoals Health & Rehab in Bishop, GA, just one day after her 95th birthday.

Funeral services are planned for 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, from the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., Americus. Burial will be private.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday between the hours of 1:00 & 2:00 PM, & immediately following the service, at Hancock Funeral Home.

Born February 26, 1924 in Taylor County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Peacock & the late Nan Brewer Peacock.

Mrs. Jackson led a remarkable long, Christian life. She was most recently a member of First Baptist Church of Macon, & a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, & Lady Shriners.

As a young women, during World War Two, Grace worked as a welder & welding inspector at Ingalls Ship Building in Pascagoula, MS. As an entrepreneur, she successfully started & operated several businesses in Georgia and Alabama including the Melody Beauty Shops in Perry, Americus, Ellaville & Montezuma GA; the Red Barn Antiques store in Perry, GA, the Shaklee Health Food store in Montgomery AL & the Plains Bed & Breakfast Inn in Plains, GA. As a mother & caregiver, on top of raising five children, Grace welcomed many others into her home & helped them pass through troubled times.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.S. "Buck" Jackson; & by step-son W.S. "Wayne" Jackson, Jr., son Julian Thomas "Sonny" Cooper Jr., daughter Hilda Cooper Browder, & son-in-law, Charles Browder.

Survivors include two sons: Jack Cooper (Melba) and James Jackson (Lisa Kay); grandchildren: Heather Browder Sickman (Tom), Hillary Browder-Terry (Tyce) , Holly Browder Long (Aaron), Virgie Browder (Shelly)L, Charlie Browder (Leah), Jessica Cooper, Julian Thomas Cooper, III (Mary), and Lance Entrekin (Jessica); great-granchildren: Trent & Cody Sickman, Isabella & Glenn Browder, Zebedee & Gracie Long, Julian Thomas Cooper IV, Brenden & Lucas Entrekin, & Amber & John Guthrie.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners' Hospitals for Children, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or to Affinis Hospice c/o Community Health Foundation, 1005 Boulder Drive, Gray, GA 30132.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 2, 2019
