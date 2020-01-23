|
|
Graham Anderson
Montgomery - Graham Gerald Anderson passed away on January 16, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1946 in London England to Renea Stella Anderson. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 at Friendship Baptist Church in Grady, AL with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00. Burial will take place in the church cemetery following the service. For a complete obituary, please visit www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020