Guinn Rountree Edwards
Guinn Rountree Edwards

Guinn Rountree Edwards, age 96, passed away December 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband Allen Boyd Edwards, Sr. and her parents Burl Omer Rountree and Zell Machen Rountree. Survivors include her 2 sons and their wives, Allen Jr. (Ann), Tony (Susan), five grandchildren, Tait Lachney (Lance), Boyd Edwards, Clay Edwards (Lindsay), Neil Edwards (Audrey), and Amy Dandridge (Blake), 10 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins, and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

Graveside service for family and friends will be 2pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Oakwood Annex Cemetery with Dr. Shawn Merithew officiating. Due to current Covid virus please practice appropriate social distancing and masking protocols. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Morningview Baptist Church Building Fund, 125 Calhoun Rd., Montgomery, AL 36109 or to Baptist Hospice, 300 Interstate Park, Montgomery, AL 36109 or the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank mom's Hospice nurse Susan Lyle and the caring staff at Baptist Hospice for their compassion and attention as well as caregivers Kayla Riley and Shantell Riley.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
