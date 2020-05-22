|
Gussie "Dottie" Carter (Thorn) a resident of Montgomery, AL. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Thurman, officiating. On May 20, 2020, Mrs. Carter completed her earthly journey in Montgomery, Alabama. She leaves to cherish her many memories of love and laughter; her sister Mamie Griffin, cousins Johnnie and Willie Lee Williams, and her nephew Eric Jackson and family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 22 to May 24, 2020