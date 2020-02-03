Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
1920 - 2020
Montgomery - Gwen S. Good of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020. Gwen is survived by; daughter Lora Hill-Earnhardt. Gwen was preceded in death by her husband James H. Good; father William Waller Sealy and mother Georgia M. Sealy. A graduate of Sidney Lanier High School, Mrs. Good worked many years as a receptionist concluding her work history as a tour guide for many of the historic buildings within the Capital. A visitation for Gwen will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Rd, Montgomery, Alabama 36109, followed by a chapel service at 1:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for Gwen's family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
