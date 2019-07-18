|
Dr. H. Ray Evans, Jr.
Montgomery - Evans, Dr. H. Ray Jr., a resident of Montgomery, born July 9, 1931, passed away on July 16, 2019, at the age of 88. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Montgomery with Dr. Karl Stegall, Dr. Jay Cooper and Dr. Ben McDavid of FUMC officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church. Dr. Evans was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Lillian Wilkinson Evans, and his parents, H. Raymond Evans, Sr. and Mary Parmer Evans. He is survived by three sons, Hugh Raymond Evans, III, Wyatt Parmer Evans, Sr., Clinton Wilkinson Evans (Julie), and one daughter, Russell Evans Lee (Bill); eight grandchildren, Amanda Kay Evans Johns (Daniel), Hugh Raymond Evans, IV (Jessica), Charleigh Ann Elebash, Taylor Evans Elebash, Baileigh Parmer Evans, Wyatt Parmer Evans, Jr., Thomas Wilkinson Evans, and Lillian James Evans; two great grandsons, Sawyer Ray Johns and Hugh Raymond Evans, V; one sister, Dr. Charlotte Evans Copley; one brother Dr. Jack P. Evans, and a special friend, Eileene Griffith. Active pallbearers will be his grandchildren and their spouses as well as special pallbearers, Dr. Don and Teri Ingals and Dr. Larry and Linda Browder. Dr. Evans was active in the Boys Scouts of America serving many years as a Cubmaster, on the board of the Tukabatchee Area Council, and the National Council of the BSA. He received the Silver Beaver, Silver Antelope, and God and Service awards from the Boy Scouts of America. Dr. Evans was very active in his professional organizations and served as President of the Alabama Dental Association in 2002-2003 as well as Secretary-Treasurer for sixteen years. First United Methodist Church of Montgomery was his church home and he had the privilege of serving as chairman of the Finance Committee, chairman of the Administrative Board, chairman of the Samaritan Counseling Center, co-chairman of the work area on Health and Welfare as well as serving on the Board of Trustees. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tower Sunday School Class and the Sadass social group. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to First United Methodist Church of Montgomery, the Stegall Seminary Scholarship Trust or a . The family greatly appreciates the love and support shown by Dr. Evans' caregivers - Vanessa, Viola, Anita and Lillie.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 18 to July 20, 2019