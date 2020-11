Hal Gordon Donaldson, Sr.Montgomery - Hal Gordon Donaldson Sr., 80, of Millbrook, AL, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Linda S Donaldson; two sons, Hal G. Donaldson Jr. and Scott Alan Donaldson; three grandsons, Hunter Donaldson, Houston Donaldson (Alisha) and Jacob Donaldson; sister, Gail Eukland; three brothers, Robert Donaldson, Dennis Donaldson and Guy Donaldson.Visitation will be held at White Chapel - Greenwood on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a graveside following at 2:00 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery. To offer online condolences please visit www. whitechapel-greenwoodfh.com