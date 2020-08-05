Halbert Ray GamblePrattville - GAMBLE, Halbert Ray, 91, resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Prattville Memory Gardens with Dr. Travis Coleman and Reverend Dave Burns officiating. Mr. Gamble was a graduate of the University of Alabama in 1958 with a degree in geology. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake Thomas Gamble and Dorsie Ella Dunn; granddaughter, Sandra Joyce Gamble; and his brother, Jerry B. Gamble. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Brown Gamble; son, Halbert Keith Gamble (Paula); sister, Wanda Poland (Mike); brother, Neal Gamble; two grandsons, Joshua Gamble (Brittany) and Christopher Gamble (Melanie); three great-grandchildren, Jameson, Wyman, and Collier Gamble; and numerous extended family and friends. The family would like to express a special thanks to his caregivers, Denise Winn, Tracey Whitehurst, and Terry Goodwin. Due to the current pandemic our community is facing, the family requests guests offering condolences to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing for the safety of everyone present. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Prattville renovation fund in memory of Halbert Gamble.