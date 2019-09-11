|
|
Hani W. Bosheh
Montgomery - Hani W. Bosheh, proprietor of Oxford Street Menswear, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife, Mona Bosheh; and his children, Wade Bosheh, Lena Bosheh. Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00am at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation with visitation one hour prior at the church. Father Paul Lundberg will be officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. For an extended obituary, please visit www.Leak-MC.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019