|
|
Hannah "Honor" Loeb
Montgomery - Hannah "Honor" Lucienne Loeb, age 23, passed away on April 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Honor Loeb was born on July 5, 1996, in Montgomery, Alabama. She was adored by her parents and sisters, as well as grandparents, extended family and numerous friends. The example she set in her life helped show others how to be true to themselves, and taught us what bravery, courage, and unconditional love really mean.
Honor attended Saint James School in Montgomery from kindergarten to 10th grade, then transferred to Indian Springs School in Indian Springs, Alabama, where she graduated in 2015. Honor started college at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY and, after two years, transferred to attend Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. She was studying English and Creative Writing. After college her plan was to attend graduate school for library science, with a possible dual degree in law.
Honor is preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Clara Epperson Seale, grandparents James Lucien and Joan Byck Loeb, and her aunt Helen Ruth Loeb. She is survived by her devoted parents Jamie and Carol, her loving sisters Sarah Claire and Catherine, her grandmother Betty Fields Copeland and her grandparents Paul and Lorretta Fields, aunts and uncles Elizabeth and Glen Friedman (Andrew, Jonathan), Tricia and Maurice Rosenbaum (Allison, Michelle, Laura), and Claire and Erin Isley (David).
A private family burial service will be held with Rabbi Scott Looper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to either:
Montgomery Pride United
By mail:
635 Madison Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
montgomeryprideunited.org for PayPal donations
OR
Hofstra University Libraries for purchasing LGBTQ+/transgender studies books and materials.
https://www.hofstra.edu/alumni/support/support-giving.html
By mail: designate for Honor Loeb and send to
Meredith Celentano
Assistant VP for Development and Alumni Affairs
Hofstra University
101 Hofstra University
Hempstead, NY 11549
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020