Harlynn (Lynn) Hill McBroomHarlynn (Lynn) Hill McBroom, 52, went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, October 12, 2020, in Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brassell Cemetery, 742 Brassell Place (off Waresferry Road). Everyone is welcome. Due to pandemic restrictions, attendance will be limited. Seating preference will be given to the family. Masks are required and social distance.