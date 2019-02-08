Services
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
New Harvest Church of Christ
- - Harmonie Grace Brittain, born June 23, 2018 in Huntsville, AL. She expired January 30, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from New Harvest Church of Christ. Interment will be in Alabama Heritage Cemetery with Ross-Clayton Funeral Home directing. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, loving mother, Adriauna Davis; father, Shahid Brittain; loving grandparents, Shona S. Davis of Huntsville, AL, Hermon (Yulander) Thornton of Montgomery, AL, Charity Brittain of Philadelphia, PA; aunts, Aviance Davis of Huntsville, AL, Stanneshia (CJ) Barnett of Baltimore, Maryland, Karriema, Tamar, and Tahlita Brittain all of Philadelphia, PA; uncle, Dexter Thornton of Birmingham, AL; a host of great-aunts, uncles, cousins, members of New Harvest Church of Christ, Westview Church of Christ and Jackson Street Church of Christ.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2019
