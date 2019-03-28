Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Harold Mitchell
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Harold Andrew "Andy" Mitchell


1954 - 2019
Harold Andrew "Andy" Mitchell Obituary
Harold Andrew "Andy" Mitchell

Millbrook - Harold Andrew "Andy" Mitchell, 64, passed away on March 25, 2019.

Andy will be missed for so many things-his laugh, his loyalty, his generosity, his master grilling, and of course, his love of the Crimson Tide.

Andy was a project manager at McKean & Associates for the last 25 years where he was known to work too much.

Andy was the son of the late Hariel Mitchell and Hazel Terrell, and brother to the late Michael Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Bridgette Woodring Mitchell; son, Gaelen Mitchell; his lifelong friends, Eddie Crumley, Ron Bowden, and a loving extended family.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm, at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 3:00pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
