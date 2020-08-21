Harold DoroughMontgomery - It is with great sadness that the family of Harold Wayne Dorough, announces his passing after a brief hospitalization on Wednesday, August 20,2020, at the age of 77. He was predeceased by his father and mother, John and Mattie Floy Dorough(Sharp) and also; his wife of 48 years, Friederika M.Dorough(Mayer). He will be fondly remembered by his children: RobertDorough(Nicky),Karl Pyle(Diane),Diana Pyle-Foster(Ric); grandchildren:Katelyn Dorough Taylor(Austin), Noah Dorough, Konrad Pyle,Timothy Pyle and great grandchildren: Loma Pyle, Avery Taylor and Mack Taylor.The brief visitation will commence at 10:00 AM and end at 10:45 AM at White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Rd, Montgomery, Alabama 36109. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Family only please, with Pastor Michael Rippy of Evangel Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangel Church Missions or Food Ministry. Evangel Church 3975 Vaughn Rd. Montgomery, Al 36109.