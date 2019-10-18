Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
Harold Faulkner Obituary
Harold Faulkner

Montgomery - FAULKNER, Harold L., 90, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away October 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Lurlie Faulkner; wife, Frances C. Faulkner; son, James Faulkner; brother, Kenneth Faulkner and sister, Harriette Surber. He is survived by his son, Bob Faulkner and grandchildren, Austin & Cason Faulkner; daughter, Cindy (Steve) Dease and granddaughter, Amber (Raymond) Jacques and great grandchildren, Rainslee & Raelynn Jacques; numerous nieces & nephews; caregivers, Gladys King, Teresa Williams & Cynthia Harris and his dog, Cuddles. Mr. Faulkner was a longtime insurance salesman in the Montgomery area and member of Frazer United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at Southern Memorial on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00AM followed by a chapel service at 12:00PM officiated by Dr. John Ed Mathison with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
