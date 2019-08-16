|
|
Harold L. Richardson
Montgomery - Harold L. Richardson, 86, passed away August 15, 2019. Harold is survived by his devoted wife, Betty, of 64 years; sons, Charles (Melissa) of Montgomery and John (Kristen) of Atlanta, GA.; and daughter Crystal of Montgomery. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy McMullen (Mike) from Olathe, Kansas; brothers, Leon Richardson from Lowell, Arkansas and from Topeka, Kansas: Clifford Richardson and Robert Richardson (Jeannie). Harold is also survived by his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding in death were his parents Albert Dowland Richardson and Frankie Hager Richardson; brothers Albert Dowland Jr. and Edmund Lowe Richardson; sisters Betty Elliott, Norma Livingston, and Beverly Sanders. Harold was born January 31, 1933 in Strong City, Kansas. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1951 and Washburn University in 1959. After high school he was in the Air Force for four years and served in Korea. Following college he was employed by Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. and worked for them until his retirement in 1996. Harold was the Division Controller for Winn-Dixie Montgomery when he retired. Harold was active in organizations that served the Montgomery area; namely The Montgomery Area Food Bank, The American Red Cross, and the United Way. He also was member of the Alabama Retail Association. A graveside service for Harold will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery with a visitation on hour prior at Leak Memory Chapel. His son, the Reverend Dr. John Dowland Richardson will officiate.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019