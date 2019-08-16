Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold L. Richardson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold L. Richardson Obituary
Harold L. Richardson

Montgomery - Harold L. Richardson, 86, passed away August 15, 2019. Harold is survived by his devoted wife, Betty, of 64 years; sons, Charles (Melissa) of Montgomery and John (Kristen) of Atlanta, GA.; and daughter Crystal of Montgomery. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy McMullen (Mike) from Olathe, Kansas; brothers, Leon Richardson from Lowell, Arkansas and from Topeka, Kansas: Clifford Richardson and Robert Richardson (Jeannie). Harold is also survived by his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding in death were his parents Albert Dowland Richardson and Frankie Hager Richardson; brothers Albert Dowland Jr. and Edmund Lowe Richardson; sisters Betty Elliott, Norma Livingston, and Beverly Sanders. Harold was born January 31, 1933 in Strong City, Kansas. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1951 and Washburn University in 1959. After high school he was in the Air Force for four years and served in Korea. Following college he was employed by Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. and worked for them until his retirement in 1996. Harold was the Division Controller for Winn-Dixie Montgomery when he retired. Harold was active in organizations that served the Montgomery area; namely The Montgomery Area Food Bank, The American Red Cross, and the United Way. He also was member of the Alabama Retail Association. A graveside service for Harold will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery with a visitation on hour prior at Leak Memory Chapel. His son, the Reverend Dr. John Dowland Richardson will officiate.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now