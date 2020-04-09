|
Harold Lee Coomes
Montgomery - Harold Lee Coomes of Montgomery, AL passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday April 7, 2020. His family can testify that God blessed this Earth with his presence for more than 94 years. Born in West Louisville, KY, on December 11, 1925. He joined the US Navy on December 10, 1943 and graduated from the Naval School on July 4, 1944 and was stationed aboard the USS Charger, CVE 30, and received an Honorable Discharge on January 21, 1946.
He graduated from United Television Labs with an Associate Degree in Television Engineering and was employed by WAVE-TV in Louisville, KY: KTVQ, Oklahoma City, and WSFA-TV in Montgomery in 1954. He was an Electronics Instructor at Patterson State Technical College from 1968 until retirement in 1988, during this period he received his Masters from Athens State College. Harold was a member of St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church since April, 1987.
He married his loving wife Mary Virginia (Ginny) Miller in January of 1949 and they fathered three children: Martha C. Brown, Harold Dean Coomes (Tracy), and Karen C. Crossley. Stepdaughter whom he raised, Barbara T. Hoppe (Phil); he has two Grandsons, Jeremy Coomes of Montgomery, AL and Christopher Coomes in Germany and Step Granddaughter Jennifer H. Ruhberg Twilight, TX; two Great Grandchildren Jeremy Coomes Jr. of Hartselle, AL and Zoey Coomes in Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Rattie Coomes of Owensboro, KY, all six of his brothers and sisters along with his wife of 63 years, Ginny (Mary) Coomes.
He requested no flowers but contributions can be made to St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church in Montgomery, AL or .
Graveside Services will be held at Alabama Heritage Cemetery in Montgomery, AL on Friday April 10, 2020 with viewing at graveside starting at 10:45 and the service at 11:00.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020