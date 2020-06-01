Harold Rabren
Montgomery - RABREN, Harold Dean, age 86, a Montgomery resident, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Rabren, a daughter, Beverly Diane Rabren, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Austin Rabren. He is survived by the second love of his life, Faye Carroll, his daughter, Debbie Rabren Kirkland; his grand-daughters, Laurie Isaacs (Josh), and Kerrie Holloway. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Carroll, Bill Hughes, Ronnie Kay, Jim Ellis, Walter Woods, Roger McKean, Chuck Stickle, Curtis Averyheart, Bill Jordan, and Tom Dickey. Memorials may be made in Harold's honor to the Eastmont Baptist Church Senior Ministry. Condolences may be expressed at www.alabamaheritagefh.com
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2PM at Alabama Heritage Cemetery with Rev. Art Long officiating.
