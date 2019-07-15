|
Harriet Elizabeth Hatch
- - Harriet Elizabeth Hatch passed away of natural causes on July 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Holly O'Donnell and Susan Ax(Dave), niece Liz Hamilton, grandchildren Pearce, Margaret, Stephen O'Donnell, Michael and Emery Ax, and sister, Frances Noel. She was predeceased by her parents Grace Elizabeth McKee Hatch and Benjamin Francis Hatch III.
Harriet was born in Birmingham Alabama on June 16, 1938. She graduated from Uniontown High School in 1956. She graduated from the University of Alabama where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
She married a career Army officer, Joseph R. Pearce, and moved to various locations in the US with her family. During this time she taught school and sold real estate. She retired to the Gulf coast in 1995 where she enjoyed many new friendships. She was an avid golfer and bridge player. She loved to socialize and was often the life of the party.
She loved her family and friends and made an impression on all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at Perdido Bay First United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 2 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Purple Parrot immediately afterward.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 15, 2019