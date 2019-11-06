Resources
Harriett Louise (Alexander) Brown

Our beloved was born September 17, 1942, in Linden, Alabama, daughter of the late Jim and McBethel Loftin Brown. She was a product of Linden Academy's 1960 Class. This Alabama State University graduate and sister of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., retired as an educator from the Montgomery School System. She had been an Usher at Holt Street Baptist Church.

Loving memories linger with her daughter, Jamia (Victor) Alexander-Williams; siblings, Essie Colvin and Harold Brown (Debra);grandchildren, Jabari, Victoria and Jade; a sister-in-law, Lois Brown and numerous other relatives.

This woman of style, elegance and grace departed this life on November 2, 2019. Life Celebration is 11:00 AM Saturday at her Church of membership, Canaan Baptist, 824 15th Street, Bessemer, Alabama 35020. Pastor Douglas Caddell, Celebrant. Inhumation follows at Highland Memorial. Family Visitation is 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday with Alpha Kappa Alpha Ceremony at 6:30 PM. Calling Hours at Johnson Memorial, Bessemer, Friday Noon until 8:00 PM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
