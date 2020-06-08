Harry AndersonMontgomery - Harry Alanson Anderson passed away peacefully at the age of 90, at his home, June 6, 2020. He was born and raised in Troy, AL to the late James Walter Anderson and Gladys Lockwood Anderson on September 12, 1929. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marcella Stone Anderson, 3 children, Rhonda Stewart (Marty), Jack Anderson (Kem), Ed Anderson, and six grandchildren, Taylor Anderson, Cater Elliott (Carrie), Sydney Herbert (Jason), Caroline Elliott, Charlie Elliott and Jack Anderson, Jr., and step grandchildren Wes Stewart (Kristi) and Andrew Stewart, as well as three great grandchildren, Harrison and Emery Herbert and Tucker Elliott and three step great grandchildren; Brannen, Peyton and Jordyn Stewart. He attended school in Troy, and upon completion of High School he joined the Marines and went on to serve in the Korean War. He returned to Troy where he enrolled at Troy State University obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in education. He began his career in Montgomery as a teacher at Goodwyn Jr. High School before being promoted to serve as the principal at both McMillan and Chilton Elementary simultaneously, then Flowers Elementary, and then Goodwyn Jr. High where he would serve until retirement. Early on in his career path in education, he earned his Master's Degree from Auburn University and then his Education Specialist Degree from Troy State University. He was recognized by the Alabama House of Representatives in 1983 as the PTA Principal of the Year. Upon retiring from education in 1983, he pursued a second career in real estate. He obtained his real estate license and then went to work for Lowder Realty for a short stint before realizing he preferred owning as opposed to selling real estate. He continued buying properties and proceeded to build up his own little real estate "empire" in Montgomery. During this time he also discovered that he loved to build. As a quick study under the wing of a couple of his "builder" friends, he learned the trade and went on to build dozens of houses in Montgomery as well as an apartment complex in Troy, all of which he spent many years renting, managing and maintaining. He was always on the go staying busy with a task. Harry was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, first in Troy where he was baptized as a child, and then in Montgomery after the transfer of his letter. He was also a longstanding member and delegate of the Montgomery Lions Club, attending and serving that organization for most of his years in Montgomery. Harry lived a long, prosperous and happy life. He always said "life is what you make it" and that "your perception is your reality" and he was a world champion at perceiving things in a positive light. And that was reflected in the way he lived. He was consistently optimistic and his optimism was contagious. He was always the life of the party. The room would brighten up when he walked in and he never failed to greet you with a smile. As a reflection of his sensitivity and concern for the "underdog" and the less fortunate, he lived with a servant-like attitude. The amount he gave in terms of his time and resources was indeed exceptional. He was a tremendous blessing to so many and will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Taylor Anderson, Cater Elliott, Charlie Elliott, Jack Anderson, Wes Stewart, Andrew Stewart and Jason Herbert. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Trawick, Jerry Hooks, Tommy Jones, Clinton Carter, Earl Willis, George Smith, George Davis and Harry Davis. The family would also like to thank Velma Dale, Jaunia Pearson and Huzell Brown for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to First Baptist Church, Montgomery or the Montgomery Humane Society.