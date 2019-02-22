Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Montgomery Memorial Cemetery
Lowndesboro - Harry Dwight Jinright Sr., 72, a resident of Lowndesboro, AL, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Brother Sandy Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at Southern Memorial Funeral Home, from 6:00-8:00 PM. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Ann Jinright, Lowndesboro, AL; two sons, Dwight (Corey Stockdale) Jinright and Preston (Melissa) Jinright, Wetumpka, AL; two grandsons, Hudson Jinright and Holt Elijah, Wetumpka, AL; many devoted family and friends; and four sweet puppies. The family would like to express special gratitude to his dedicated doctor, Lawrence Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Cantrell, Hudson Jinright, Kevin Johnson, and Tom Webster. Active pallbearers will be Holt Elijah, Brandon Esco, Steve Graben, Ben Reed, Sammy Russell, and Jason Richardson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Montgomery Humane Society.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
