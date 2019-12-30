|
|
Harvey E. "Sonny" Cauthen, Jr.
Harvey E. "Sonny" Cauthen, Jr., passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Florence Mangum Cauthen and his two children, Belle Cauthen and Preston Cauthen and his wife Alyson. He is also survived by his brother Carey Lee Cauthen, Sr., and his wife Nancy and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey E. Cauthen, Sr., and Elizabeth Smith Launder. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:45 in Fellowship Hall. The family has requested donations to the Alabama Wildlife Federation or First United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019