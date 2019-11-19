|
Hattie Clifton
Hattie Clare Clifton, "Aunt Hattie", 92 was called to her eternal home on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Pine Level Baptist Church with Chaplain Ronald Beckham officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 5, Pine Level, AL, 36065.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019