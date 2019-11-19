Services
Magnolia Cremations
901 S. McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
334-265-0622
Resources
More Obituaries for Hattie Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hattie Clifton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hattie Clifton Obituary
Hattie Clifton

Hattie Clare Clifton, "Aunt Hattie", 92 was called to her eternal home on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Pine Level Baptist Church with Chaplain Ronald Beckham officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 5, Pine Level, AL, 36065.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -