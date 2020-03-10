|
Haygood Wayne Hubbard
Montgomery - Haygood Wayne Hubbard, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Martha Findley Hubbard; his daughter, Valeeta Robinson (William L.); grandchildren, Christy Gilliland (Scott), Michael Robinson; great grandchildren, Chloe and Noah Gilliland; siblings, Willodean Hubbard Hinson, William Esley Hubbard, Wanda Hubbard Cratty, and Howard Doyle Hubbard; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel "Danny" Wayne Hubbard; parents, Hugh Roger Hubbard and Birdie Mozell Hubbard; siblings, Gerald Hubbard, Hugh Gene Hubbard, David Hubbard, Donnie Hubbard, and Patricia Hubbard McMinn. Wayne was a retired engineer with the State of Alabama Highway Department. Serving as a deacon at Thorington Road Baptist Church, he enjoyed fellowship with his many friends there. He loved gardening and many outdoor activities, such as turkey hunting and fishing. Spending time with his family was one of his greatest joys. Services will be held at Thorington Road Baptist Church on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00am with Rev. Michael Trull officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Hubbard Cemetery in Union Springs, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020