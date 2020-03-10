Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Thorington Road Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Haygood Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haygood Wayne Hubbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Haygood Wayne Hubbard Obituary
Haygood Wayne Hubbard

Montgomery - Haygood Wayne Hubbard, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Martha Findley Hubbard; his daughter, Valeeta Robinson (William L.); grandchildren, Christy Gilliland (Scott), Michael Robinson; great grandchildren, Chloe and Noah Gilliland; siblings, Willodean Hubbard Hinson, William Esley Hubbard, Wanda Hubbard Cratty, and Howard Doyle Hubbard; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel "Danny" Wayne Hubbard; parents, Hugh Roger Hubbard and Birdie Mozell Hubbard; siblings, Gerald Hubbard, Hugh Gene Hubbard, David Hubbard, Donnie Hubbard, and Patricia Hubbard McMinn. Wayne was a retired engineer with the State of Alabama Highway Department. Serving as a deacon at Thorington Road Baptist Church, he enjoyed fellowship with his many friends there. He loved gardening and many outdoor activities, such as turkey hunting and fishing. Spending time with his family was one of his greatest joys. Services will be held at Thorington Road Baptist Church on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00am with Rev. Michael Trull officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Hubbard Cemetery in Union Springs, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haygood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -