Hazel Carole Reed
Montgomery - Hazel Carole Estill Reed, formerly of Cordova, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 79. She was a generous woman who had a strong conviction in her faith to Jesus. She enjoyed gardening and growing many different flowers. Mrs. Reed was an impassioned antique collector who owned a business selling antique items. She also loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, and fishing at the lake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel & Levi Estill, Sr.; her sisters, Dorothy Borden, Mary Hollingshead, Tommie Cordell, Betty Sargant, Judy Estill; and her brother, Levi Estill, Jr. Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Herbert Reed; children, David Reed (Katherine), Darren Reed (Susan), Julie Garland (Tim); grandchildren, Brian Garland (Betty), Michael Garland (Katie), Laura Hudgins (Anthony), Cooper Reed, Garrett Reed; great grandchildren, Brayden Garland, Syahni Garland, Nash Garland; and two sisters, Nell Black, Joan Sellers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a chapel service at 2:00pm. A private family burial will be held at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice
.