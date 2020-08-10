1/
Hazel Carole Reed
Hazel Carole Reed

Montgomery - Hazel Carole Estill Reed, formerly of Cordova, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 79. She was a generous woman who had a strong conviction in her faith to Jesus. She enjoyed gardening and growing many different flowers. Mrs. Reed was an impassioned antique collector who owned a business selling antique items. She also loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, and fishing at the lake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel & Levi Estill, Sr.; her sisters, Dorothy Borden, Mary Hollingshead, Tommie Cordell, Betty Sargant, Judy Estill; and her brother, Levi Estill, Jr. Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Herbert Reed; children, David Reed (Katherine), Darren Reed (Susan), Julie Garland (Tim); grandchildren, Brian Garland (Betty), Michael Garland (Katie), Laura Hudgins (Anthony), Cooper Reed, Garrett Reed; great grandchildren, Brayden Garland, Syahni Garland, Nash Garland; and two sisters, Nell Black, Joan Sellers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a chapel service at 2:00pm. A private family burial will be held at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
