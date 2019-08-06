|
|
Hazel Olivia Mims Mathis
Montgomery - Hazel Olivia Mims Mathis, 92, of Montgomery, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Peyton Mathis (Debbie), Mimmi Mathis, Marcia McCabe (David), Warner Mathis Jr. (Missy); grandchildren, Anne Schilleci, John McCabe, David McCabe, Mary Margaret Kinney, Peyton Mathis IV, Jeff Mathis, Warner Mathis III; sister, Annie Joyal of Fairfax, Va., and 6 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00am at the Church of the Ascension, with a reception immediately following the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2019