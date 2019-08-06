Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Olivia Mims Mathis


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Olivia Mims Mathis Obituary
Hazel Olivia Mims Mathis

Montgomery - Hazel Olivia Mims Mathis, 92, of Montgomery, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Peyton Mathis (Debbie), Mimmi Mathis, Marcia McCabe (David), Warner Mathis Jr. (Missy); grandchildren, Anne Schilleci, John McCabe, David McCabe, Mary Margaret Kinney, Peyton Mathis IV, Jeff Mathis, Warner Mathis III; sister, Annie Joyal of Fairfax, Va., and 6 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00am at the Church of the Ascension, with a reception immediately following the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now