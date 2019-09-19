|
|
Hazel Pearl Pierce
Montgomery - Hazel Pearl Pierce, 90, passed September 16, 2019 at her home in Montgomery AL after a short illness. Her memorial service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Frazer United Methodist Church on Atlanta Highway at 2:00 pm CT.
Hazel was born in Cambridge, England on September 19, 1928. She was a devoted mother to her 2 children, Theresa Marvin and Neil Pierce. She is survived by her brother, Clive Lumb, and sister-in-law, Marlene who both reside in Cambridge, 3 grandchildren, Chris, JoAustin, and Brosnan Pierce, and one great granddaughter, Presley (Chris). She is also survived by son-in-law Mark Marvin and daughter-in-law Deb Pierce.
Her family pays tribute to her life with this phrase:
"Hazel was a fun-loving, open-hearted person who always put her family first, especially her children. She leaves a huge void in the souls of her family and friends."
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019