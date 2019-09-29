|
|
Hazel Pinckard-North
Montgomery - Hazel Pinckard-North, 94, went to her eternal home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus & Maysie Pate; her husbands, Howard Pinckard and Earl North; her sister, Helen McGough; her brothers, Oneal Pate and Leon Pate; her son, Donny Pinckard; and her granddaughter, Angie Lanterman. She is survived by a sister, Ruth Langley of Bon Aqua, TN; a brother, Bennis Pate of Montgomery, AL; a daughter, Jean (Jim) Young of Marietta, GA; grandsons, Steve (Kay) Pinckard and Adam Pinckard of Wetumpka, AL; seven great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Martha Pinckard of Eclectic, AL; sister-in-law, Susie Pate of Goshen; as well as many nieces and nephews. Hazel worked for many years at the Altex factory in Brantley, AL. She also worked at Bellsouth and the State of Alabama in Montgomery as a telephone operator. Visitation will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 10:00am with a service at 11:00am. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery in Brantley, AL at 1:30 pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 29, 2019