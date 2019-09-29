Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery
Brantley, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Pinckard-North
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Pinckard-North

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Pinckard-North Obituary
Hazel Pinckard-North

Montgomery - Hazel Pinckard-North, 94, went to her eternal home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus & Maysie Pate; her husbands, Howard Pinckard and Earl North; her sister, Helen McGough; her brothers, Oneal Pate and Leon Pate; her son, Donny Pinckard; and her granddaughter, Angie Lanterman. She is survived by a sister, Ruth Langley of Bon Aqua, TN; a brother, Bennis Pate of Montgomery, AL; a daughter, Jean (Jim) Young of Marietta, GA; grandsons, Steve (Kay) Pinckard and Adam Pinckard of Wetumpka, AL; seven great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Martha Pinckard of Eclectic, AL; sister-in-law, Susie Pate of Goshen; as well as many nieces and nephews. Hazel worked for many years at the Altex factory in Brantley, AL. She also worked at Bellsouth and the State of Alabama in Montgomery as a telephone operator. Visitation will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 10:00am with a service at 11:00am. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery in Brantley, AL at 1:30 pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now