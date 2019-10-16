|
|
Hazel Smith Norman
Montgomery - Hazel Smith Norman, born on May 23, 1920 in Grapeland, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Thomas Smith, and her husband, William C. Norman, Jr. After finishing high school in 1938, she took a business course and thereafter moved from Galveston, Texas to Fleta, Alabama to marry her husband. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1977, after 30 years as Secretary & Office Manager for five Montgomery Postmasters. She received Distinguished Service Awards from each of them. Hazel loved people and had many friends. She was always thoughtful of others. She is survived by her son, W. Caffey Norman, and granddaughter, Natalie Alexandra Norman, both of Washington, D.C. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm at First United Methodist Church, Montgomery. Graveside committal at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Letohatchee, Alabama will follow the service. The family will receive friends at the family home in Fleta after the graveside service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019