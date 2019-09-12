|
|
Helen Alcott Clayton
Montgomery - Helen Alcott Clayton, age 83, passed away 10 September 2019 at Aspire Physical Recovery Center in Vestavia Hills, after a prolonged illness with PSP. She was born on August 31, 1936 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from Washington High School in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1954 and served in the US Air Force. She attended Huntington College, then worked as a legal secretary and administrative assistant. She retired from the Alabama Supreme Court System in 2001.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earl Alcott and Ruby Hobart Alcott Kutina, brothers Mike Alcott and Frank Alcott, son Brian Keith Clark, daughters-in-law Carole Clark and Dolores Barrow, and stepson Kimball Clayton.
Helen is survived by her husband Billy Clayton; sister Sharon (Bob) Checkalski; brothers Terry Kutina, Lonny (Linda) Kutina, Larry Alcott, Tom (Dianna) Alcott, and Louise Alcott; children Greg Clark, Karen (Dave) Heymann, and Gary Clark, stepchildren Seth (Lori) Clayton, Roger (Jennifer) Clayton, Jamie Clayton, Karsten Clayton, Lorria (Dave) Becker, and Galen Clayton; grandchildren Scott Clark, Whitney Clark, Jessica Heymann, Jordan Heymann, Joey Clark, and Will Clark; eighteen stepgrandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Helen was a loving wife and mother, and embraced everyone with open arms. She loved ballroom, country, and line dancing, and teaching it to others. She also enjoyed growing beautiful flowers, spending time with children, parties, and traveling. After she and Billy retired, they taught ballroom dancing on twenty-six cruises.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 am at Dalraida UMC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019