|
|
Helen D. Creamer
Sun City Center, FL - Helen D. Creamer, 85, passed away peacefully into the presence of the Lord on March 6, 2019 in her residence in Sun City Center, Florida. Helen was born in Dothan, Alabama and married her high school sweetheart, Roy Creamer, there in 1954. She served for several years as a pastor's wife in Fayette, Alabama and for almost 30 years as an Assemblies of God district official's wife in Montgomery, Alabama, during which time she traveled extensively with her husband as he ministered weekly in churches throughout the state. She was widowed in 2004.
Helen is survived by her two sons, Danny and Mike Creamer and was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, her daughter, Linda, and her still-born granddaughter Valerie. She was a loving grandmother (known to them as Granny) to four granddaughters, Jackie, Natalie, Angela and Audra and ten great-grandchildren, Samantha, Layken, Tai, Dillon, Aubrey, Nathan, Reed, Brady, Bo and Asher and a loving Mother-in-love to Julie and Melanie.
Helen spent the last year of her life at Homewood Residence in Sun City Center, Florida where she was known for her love for the Lord, quick smile, positive attitude and colorful clothing. She made friends easily and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Family and friends will gather at Alabama Heritage in Montgomery, Alabama on Monday, March 11 for visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. A brief graveside service will follow at the cemetery on site.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the missions fund of her church, First Assembly of God in Montgomery - 135 Bell Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 9, 2019