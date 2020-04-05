|
|
Helen Jolly
Montgomery - Helen Grace Jolly, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on Sunday, March 29th in Montgomery, AL at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by her husband GySgt (USMC) James C. Jolly, parents Oscar and Hattie Jones, brothers Ed, Billy, Max, Brooks, Leland Jones, daughter-in-law Janet Jolly. She is survived by her son James "Jimmy" A. Jolly, daughter Helen Denise Jolly Wells (Jamie), grandchildren James Michael Wells (Amanda), Suzanne Denise Wells Messer (Gary), step-grandchildren Jason Hughes, Kristine Tice (Mike), Jason Paul Wells (Traci) great grandchildren Zachary Michael Wells, Alyssa Marie Wells, Katie Grace Messer, Charlie Cole Messer, and step-great grandchildren Jacob McGure, Abriella McGuire, Marilyn Tice and Lilly Tice.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery in Vernon, AL with Pastor Mario McCulloch officiating.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020