|
|
Helen May Palama
Montgomery - Helen May Palama, 88, passed away unexpectedly April 13, 2020 at Baptist South Hospital. Helen was born July 21, 1931, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Cecil and Lula (Nuzum) Rector.
Helen graduated from Washington Irving High School. As a student, she was an accomplished musician playing multiple instruments including piano, organ, coronet, trumpet, and accordion while receiving state honors in high school.
Following high school graduation in 1949, Helen attended the Music Conservatory in Cincinnati, OH. There she met Walter Kaliikaukua Palama also a student at the conservatory. Helen and Walter later married on June 27, 1950.
In 1990, Walter and Helen celebrated 40 years of marriage and stayed together until Dad's passing on June 4, 1991.
In addition to her parents, Cecil and Lula, Helen was predeceased by her brother, Robert Rector of Merritt Island, FL, by her husband, Walter K. Palama of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and by her stepgrandson, Joseph Ivan Goyer III of De Funiak Springs, FL.
Those surviving include her daughter, Lowana and husband Joe Goyer of DeFuniak Springs, FL, her son, Lani Palama of Montgomery, AL, her daughter, Mona Palama-Penrose of Wetumpka, AL, her son, Darrell Palama of Pensacola, FL, and her daughter, Malia Palama of Montgomery, AL.
Also surviving are 13 grand children Laura, Jacob, Walter, Victor, Tonya, Dana, Daniel, Shaina, Steven, Kira, Keone, Denny, and Tatiana and 15 great grand children.
A viewing will be held in Helen's honor between 12:30pm through 3:00 on Friday April 17, 2020 at Southern Memorial Funeral Home located 3154 Highland Ave in Montgomery, AL, 36107. All family, friends, acquaintances, and those who would like to honor mom are openly invited. This is what she would want. For those that knew Helen, she was the greatest loving considerate mother ever. We love you mother and know you are free from the physical pain and suffering of this physical world and look in anticipation to be reunited with both you and dad. Your loving children.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020