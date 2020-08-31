Helen Rapp Rittenour



Helen R. Rittenour passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with her family at her side. She was 91 years old.



Helen was born in Duluth MN. She lived in Memphis, TN in her early years, then moved to Montgomery, AL for her senior year of high school where she graduated from Sidney Lanier HS. She then attended Huntingdon College and graduated from the University of Alabama. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and a 50+ year member of P.E.O. Helen worked for the State of Alabama, Department of Human Resources (Pensions and Security) for over thirty years.



Helen was pre-deceased by her husband, James M. Rittenour, Sr., her parents - Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Rapp, sisters - Katherine Wein, Mary Hiserodt, brother - George Rapp. Helen is survived by her children Marilyn R. Dozier (Larry), Jim Rittenour (Ann), Ruthie R. Nesbitt (Steve); Grandchildren: Chris Dozier (Tara), Michael Dozier (Anna), Shannon D. Donaldson (Glenn), Rebecca R. Stianche (Hunter), James Rittenour, Allison Rittenour, Scott Nesbitt (Sarah Catherine), Elizabeth Nesbitt, Katherine Nesbitt; Great Grandchildren: Carrington and Carter Dozier, Savannah Dozier, Steven Nesbitt; and her sister, Ruth R. Wilcox.



Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church of Montgomery for over sixty-five years where she taught Sunday School while her children were young. She was known for providing many delicious homemade pies for the church bazaar — over sixty most years!



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12 noon at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church on October 1, 2020. Memorial gifts can be given to FUMC Joseph Ministry.









