Helen S. Hopper
Prattville - Helen Schons Hopper of Prattville, Alabama passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a short stay at Baptist Medical Center, South in Montgomery, AL. Helen is preceded in death by her father, USAF CMSgt Stan P. Schons, and her mother, Emma M. Schons; by her brother-in-law, Leighton L. Skinner; by her nieces, Elizabeth Skinner Howard, and Susan Skinner Groce; and by her grandson, Christopher Noah Lobenstein.
Helen is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dennis T. Hopper; daughters, Katharine Hopper, and Emily (Aric) Lobenstein; grandchildren, Savannah and Thomas Lobenstein; sister, Donna Schons Skinner; niece, Rebecca (Jeff) Allen; as well as other extended family, including several great nieces and nephews - all of whom she loved dearly.
Helen was born July 23, 1949 in Battle Creek, Michigan. She lived in Montgomery, Alabama, for over 60 years, following her family's return from Air Force assignment in Germany. She recently moved to Prattville with her husband and was delighted to make her home close to her grandchildren.
Helen retired from the State of Alabama in 1998 after 25 years of service as an Administrative Assistant. After her retirement, she worked with Care Ambulance as a Human Resources Assistant for several years. Helen was actively involved in worship and activities at Holy Spirit Parish in Montgomery and walked closely with Christ in her day-to-day life. Helen's family finds great comfort in knowing that she now dances with her loved ones and her Redeemer without any affliction or suffering.
A funeral mass is planned for Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish in Montgomery, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Face coverings will be required for those in attendance. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Helen's name to your favorite charity
, or to one of the following:
Holy Spirit Parish
8570 Vaughn Road
Montgomery, AL 36117
Catholic Social Services of Montgomery
4455 Narrow Lane Road
Montgomery, AL 36116
Montgomery Humane Society
1150 John Overton Drive
Montgomery, AL 36110