Helen Virginia Farley
Prattville - Helen Virginia Farley, age 85, of Prattville, Alabama passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019. Helen was born September 10, 1933.
Virginia was preceded in death by: her parents, John and Sally Hester; her husband, Patrick Farley; along with her four brothers and two sisters.
She was survived by: her three daughters, Melinda Wright (Gary), Sherri Seymore (Marlin), and Terri Atcheson (Tommy); grandchildren, Gary Wright, Jr. (Marie), Barry Wright (Amy), Angela McQueen (Scotty), William Seymore, Wade Seymore (Amber), Michael Atcheson and Jennifer McDaniel (Michael) as well as fourteen great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Farley was a member of White Pond Baptist Church in White City Alabama, she enjoyed her family as well as her beloved cat. She was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
A visitation for Helen Virginia Farley will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ridout's Prattville Chapel, with a funeral service Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM located at White Pond Baptist church. A burial will occur at White City Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 24, 2019