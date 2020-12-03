1/
Henrietta Hill Hubbard
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta Hill Hubbard

Montgomery - Henrietta Hill Hubbard passed into the Lord God's greater presence on November 27, 2020. A lifetime Montgomery resident, she was the elder of two children born to Senator Joseph Lister Hill and Henrietta McCormick on January 18, 1929. She attended school over the famed Garfinckel's Department Store in Washington, D.C., and then Sweet Briar College in Virginia. She was wed to Charles C. Hubbard, Sr., also of Montgomery, for almost 70 years. Henrietta is survived by her two sons, Charles Clark Hubbard, Jr. (Emily) and Joseph Lister Hubbard, Sr. (Katie) as well as her grandchildren: Eleanor Montgomery (Tom), Joseph Hubbard (Ashley), Caroline Trinoskey (Gavin), Brannon Hubbard, Charlie Hubbard, Jean Catherine Hubbard, and Lucy Lyons Hubbard. Great grandchildren include Ella, Francis, and Katie Grace Montgomery; and Hill, Hattie, and Hannah Hubbard. Henrietta was a life-long member of the Church of the Ascension, where she served in many ministries and distinguished herself as the first female Junior Warden of that church. Her volunteer work in the community was prodigious, including the Laubach Literacy Council, the Montgomery Mental Health Association, Hospice of Montgomery, and recognition as "Humanitarian of the Year". A crowning achievement of her industriousness was the editing and publishing of her late mother's manuscript of life in our nation's capital: A Senator's Wife Remembers. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Montgomery, AL. Pandemic protocol will be followed; masks and social distancing are required. Pallbearers include Eleanor Montgomery, Joseph Hubbard, Caroline Trinoskey, Brannon Hubbard, Charlie Hubbard, Jean Catherine Hubbard, Lucy Lyons Hubbard, Preston Hill, Anne Hill Patrick and Catharine Hill Saunders. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Ascension and Hospice of Montgomery, Inc. The family also gives thanks to Vernitta Jennings and her staff for their constant care and love for Henrietta in her last years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved