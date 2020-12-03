Henrietta Hill HubbardMontgomery - Henrietta Hill Hubbard passed into the Lord God's greater presence on November 27, 2020. A lifetime Montgomery resident, she was the elder of two children born to Senator Joseph Lister Hill and Henrietta McCormick on January 18, 1929. She attended school over the famed Garfinckel's Department Store in Washington, D.C., and then Sweet Briar College in Virginia. She was wed to Charles C. Hubbard, Sr., also of Montgomery, for almost 70 years. Henrietta is survived by her two sons, Charles Clark Hubbard, Jr. (Emily) and Joseph Lister Hubbard, Sr. (Katie) as well as her grandchildren: Eleanor Montgomery (Tom), Joseph Hubbard (Ashley), Caroline Trinoskey (Gavin), Brannon Hubbard, Charlie Hubbard, Jean Catherine Hubbard, and Lucy Lyons Hubbard. Great grandchildren include Ella, Francis, and Katie Grace Montgomery; and Hill, Hattie, and Hannah Hubbard. Henrietta was a life-long member of the Church of the Ascension, where she served in many ministries and distinguished herself as the first female Junior Warden of that church. Her volunteer work in the community was prodigious, including the Laubach Literacy Council, the Montgomery Mental Health Association, Hospice of Montgomery, and recognition as "Humanitarian of the Year". A crowning achievement of her industriousness was the editing and publishing of her late mother's manuscript of life in our nation's capital: A Senator's Wife Remembers. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Montgomery, AL. Pandemic protocol will be followed; masks and social distancing are required. Pallbearers include Eleanor Montgomery, Joseph Hubbard, Caroline Trinoskey, Brannon Hubbard, Charlie Hubbard, Jean Catherine Hubbard, Lucy Lyons Hubbard, Preston Hill, Anne Hill Patrick and Catharine Hill Saunders. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Ascension and Hospice of Montgomery, Inc. The family also gives thanks to Vernitta Jennings and her staff for their constant care and love for Henrietta in her last years.