Henry Candler Foster, Jr.
Prattville - Henry Candler Foster, Jr. was born on January 4, 1933 in Brantley, Alabama. He graduated from Brantley High School in 1952 and was drafted into the Army in 1953. Once home from his Army service, he returned to college and in 1955 married Barbara Smith Foster. Henry went on to graduate from Troy University and continued to work in the family drugstore business. He later graduated from Auburn University School of Pharmacy in 1969. He often joked that he had only 2 jobs his whole life, the drugstore and the Army. Henry and Barbara moved to Prattville in 1984 and continued in the pharmacy business, Foster Drug of Alabama, until 2013. He and Barbara loved to travel and had many great adventures all around the world.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. Foster and Edna Kate Foster, his sister, Jean Foster Carpenter, and brother, James Allen Foster. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Smith Foster, sister Kate Foster Lindsey, daughter, Elizabeth Foster Meinsler, sons, Hal (Holly) Foster, Stephen Foster and Robert (Debra) Foster. He has 5 grandsons, Christopher and Johathan Meinsler and John Joshua (Sarah), and Parker Foster and 2 granddaughters, Taylor Foster Britton (Ben) and Noelle Foster Finch (James) as well as 3 great-grandchildren. He also had great affection for other cherished family members and friends.
A celebration of life service for Henry will be held at Prattville United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with Reverend Tony McCullough and Reverend Drew Willis officiating. Please make any memorial gifts to Prattville First United Methodist Church or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2019