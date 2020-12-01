Henry David CobbHenry David Cobb was a community leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, loving husband, devoted father, grandfather and a follower of Jesus Christ.Born in Mt. Meigs, Alabama, June 20, 1923, Henry died peacefully in his sleep November 27, 2020 at the age of 97. The son of Hester Robinson Cobb and George Washington Cobb, he was raised in Coosada. At the age of 16, his family moved to Montgomery. It was there that he first saw and fell in love with the girl next door: Hazel Laslie Cronier. They were married on August 15, 1942, during World War II, as he was preparing to join the US Army.Assigned to the Army Air Corps, Henry was eventually selected for officer and flight training. He was educated at the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point, and qualified as a B17 pilot in December, 1944. His bomber group was assigned to the 8th Army Air Force in early 1945, commonly known as the "Mighty Eighth", a designation earned because they could send more than 2,000 four-engine bombers and 1,000 fighters on a single mission against enemy targets in Nazi-occupied Europe.After serving his country in the war, Henry went to work for S.C. Johnson and Son, where he built a successful career that spanned over 30 years, prior to taking an early retirement to return to Montgomery, where along with his bride Hazel, they co-founded Military Marketing, Inc. (MMI - later to evolve to MMI Outdoor, Inc.). In his business, Henry was often called upon by the Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Japanese International Cooperative Agency (JICA) and other organizations to provide emergency support, including tents and supplies, for disaster relief. Additionally, he supplied tents and related products to the U.S. Forest Service Wildland Fire Fighters and other first responders. He was awarded patents for tent designs, including a tent manufactured for the U.S. Military. Over 40 years later the family business is still thriving.During his years with S.C. Johnson and Son, Henry and Hazel lived in a number of cities across the country, and in every community they were active and valued members. They were also always faithful members of United Methodist Church wherever they were located; Henry served on the Vestry in several of those churches. In the early 1950s, he was a founding member of Normandale (United) Methodist Church. After returning to Montgomery in the late 1970s they joined Aldersgate United Methodist Church. A long-time member, in 2009 Henry donated and dedicated a Family Reunion Pavilion there in memory of Hazel, who died in 2008. As a champion of education, he also established numerous college scholarships in her memory at Huntingdon College. Henry was also an active member of the Capital City Kiwanis Club, and very involved politically for many years.During their marriage of more than 65 years, in every town, the spirit of giving started at home where all were welcome. Large family celebrations and community events were held at what in later years became known as "Cobb's Corner". The couple also enjoyed traveling and saw much of the world, experiencing the sights and cultures of many countries and continents throughout Europe and Asia.Henry has now taken his final journey and is home in the presence of our Lord, and reunited with Hazel, the love of his life. He is predeceased by his parents and a brother, William T. Cobb. He leaves behind his loving children: daughter Barbara Cobb Rowe and husband Thomas (Marianna, FL)), daughter Sandra Cobb Gathings Williams and husband David (Tuscaloosa), and son H. David Cobb II and wife Sandy (Montgomery); grandchildren Bryan Rowe, Tad Rowe, David Gathings, Laslie Gathings Shockley, Dane Cobb, Walt Cobb and Katie Cobb; five great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren; siblings: George W. Cobb and wife Rebecca, Malcolm Cobb, Doris Cobb Norris, and Margaret Cobb Martin; sister-in-law Lorraine Cronier Whitaker, and generations of cousins, nieces and nephews.He also leaves behind a legacy of faith, integrity, patriotism and love of family. His life will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1st, at 2:30pm, Graveside at Greenwood Cemetery.Pallbearers will be grandsons Bryan W. Rowe, Theodore G. "Tad" Rowe, David A. Gathings, Haldan D. "Dane" Cobb and Walton T. Cobb, and nephew Robert F. Martin.Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Pathfinders Class of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.The Reverend Dr. George W. Cobb (nephew), and the Reverend Dr. Brian V. Miller will be officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to:The United Methodist Children's HomeSuite 1003140 Zelda CourtMontgomery, Alabama 36106-2607or the charity of your preference.