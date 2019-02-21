|
Henry Guy Edwards
Luverne - Mr. Henry Guy Edwards, 81, a resident of Luverne, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Edwards will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, February 24, at the First Baptist Church of Luverne with Rev. Joe Leverette, Rev. Clay Crum, and Rev. Frank Lowery officiating. Interment will follow in Luverne Emmaus Cemetery with Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing. Mr. Henry Guy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked as the plant manager of Oxford of Luverne for over 40 years, and was also a member of the Luverne Rotary Club for 53 years. Mr. Henry Guy was a fixture in the Luverne community and he will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaiah and Zelma Murry Edwards; two sisters, Bertie Lee LeBaron and Fannie Johnson; and his brother, Thomas Edwards. Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife of 58 years, Roma Butler Edwards; their two daughters, Debra (Greg) Mount and Teresa (Kip) Smith; five grandchildren, Timothy John "T.J." (Katie) Mount, Alecia (Chris) Jones, Christopher (Lindsey) Smith, Bridget Mount, and Rachael (Jeremy) Moseley; eight great-grandchildren, Maddie Smith, J.J. Jones, Samantha Mount, Lilly Smith, Sarabeth Moseley, Hadleigh Smith, Harleigh Smith, and Owen Mount; and two sisters, Valera Rolling and Dovie Long. Active pallbearers will Danny Rolling, Wayne Rolling, Danny Reynolds, Ronnie Johnson, Ben Long, and John Jernigan. The Luverne Rotary Club will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, February 23, from 5 - 7pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019