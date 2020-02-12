Services
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 537-4511
Henry Wills
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
9100 93rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
9100 93rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN
Henry Joseph Wills

Henry Joseph Wills Obituary
Henry Joseph Wills

Brooklyn Park, MN - Henry Joseph Wills, age 14, of Brooklyn Park, MN, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2020.

Preceded in death by his Pappy Gene Wills, Henry will be cherished and forever missed by his loving parents, Joe and Christy, sisters Megan and Julia, and grandparents Kathy and Connie Till, Chester and Jane Hix, and Virginia Wills, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, teachers, caregivers, and Bailey, his service dog and special best friend.

Henry's life will be passed on to others through organ donation. When you pray for Henry and his family, please also remember those who will have a part in carrying on his spirit here on earth.

We will celebrate our dear Buddy's life with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN. The Visitation will precede the funeral on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Gearty Delmore Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway in Robbinsdale, MN.

Instead of sending flowers, please consider honoring Henry's memory by giving to Pawsitivity Service Dogs, the wonderful organization that picked and trained Bailey to be Henry's service dog and best friend.

Please visit: https://www.pawsitivityservicedogs.com/honoringhenry.

A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at HCMC for the loving care they provided.

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 763-537-4511

www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
