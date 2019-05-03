|
Henry L. Lyon, III
Montgomery - Dr. Henry L. Lyon III, 83, passed away April 30, 2019. Dr. Lyon is the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Henry L. Lyon, Jr. Dr. Lyon was born in Birmingham on August 15, 1935. He moved to Montgomery in 1945 when his father became Pastor of Highland Avenue Baptist Church. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1953 and from Samford University in 1957. He received the Master of Divinity Degree from New Orleans Theological Seminary in 1960, having served as Senior Class President. Dr. Lyon was awarded the Doctor of Humanities Degree from Troy University and the Doctor of Divinity Degree from Judson College. Dr. Lyon was ordained as a Minister of the Gospel in 1952 when he became Pastor at Snowdoun Baptist Church. He served this church during his senior year at Lanier and college years. During his Seminary years he served as pastor of Pike Road Baptist Church. Following graduation from seminary, he became pastor of Eastern Valley Baptist Church in Bessemer, then First Baptist Church in Anniston. In May 1965 he accepted the pastorate of First Baptist Church of Selma, where he served for 21 years. In 1986 Dr. Lyon was invited to join the staff of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions and greatly enjoyed his work in the areas of Senior and Single Adult Ministry, Deacon Ministry, Family and Discipleship Ministry. He retired in 2001 and enjoyed leading conferences and preaching as long as health permitted. He served on the Board of Trustees of Shocco Springs Baptist Assembly. Teaching the Poundstone Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church brought him great joy. Dr. Lyon was a member of The Society of the Descendants of the Colonial Clergy, The Somerset Chapter of Magna Charta Barons, The Plantagenet Society, and Sons of the American Revolution. He was also a member of the Central Alabama Ham Radio Club. He enjoyed teaching his son and grandchildren to love his hobbies of hunting and fishing. Dr. Lyon is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sara Jane Flowers Lyon, his daughter, Jane Louise Lyon Armour (Dale) of Brandon, MS , son, David Louis Lyon (Edith), of Birmingham; grandsons, Garner Louis Lyon and Charles Jackson Lyon and granddaughter, Frances Foster Lyon. Services for Dr. Lyon will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 PM at First Baptist Church, Montgomery, Al. A visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flower please make a memorial contribution to Missions Ministry First Baptist Church, Montgomery, Al.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 3, 2019