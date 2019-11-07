|
Henry McBride Noell
Montgomery - Henry McBride Noell passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 73. He was raised in Tennessee by Charles & Margaret Noell. He is survived by his wife, Martha D. Noell; his children, Lisa Noell, Lori Price (Doug), Mickey Noell (Christine), Christy Ames (Ken); Bryan McLaughlin (Cindy), Mark McLaughlin (Tara), Julie Maynard (Scott), Susan Magnuson; his grandchildren, Stevie Price, Will, Andrew, and Cate Noell, Casey Ames, Regan, Hailey, Bailey, Mallory, and Vivian McLaughlin, Mattie and Eli Maynard, Gentry and Piper Brys; and his brother, Tom Fisher. Henry was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, George Noell, Richard Noell, and Bob Fisher. He was a graduate of Auburn University and loved Auburn football. During his free time after retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and crafting beautiful stained glass. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Bede Catholic Church in Montgomery. A funeral mass will follow at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School or Toys for Tots.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019