Henry Oliver White
Montgomery - Mr. Henry Oliver White, age 77, a resident of Montgomery and formerly of Prattville passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 AM from Smith-DeRamus Cemetery, Prattville, AL with Pastor Jeffrey Allen Hesterman officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, LLC Directing.
Montgomery - Mr. Henry Oliver White, age 77, a resident of Montgomery and formerly of Prattville passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 AM from Smith-DeRamus Cemetery, Prattville, AL with Pastor Jeffrey Allen Hesterman officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, LLC Directing.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.