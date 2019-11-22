|
Henry "Hank" Stephenson Folger
FOLGER, Henry "Hank" Stephenson, 82, went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Hank was born in Asheville, North Carolina on June 22, 1937. A celebration of his life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Prattville on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bryant Hansen officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Folger was an avid golfer. He loved North Carolina basketball and the Atlanta Braves. Mr. Folger was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Sadie Folger. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan; two daughters, Terri Crisp (John) and Mary Beth Folger; two granddaughters, Amanda Wilhite (Chris) and Emily Jacks (Ben); two precious great-grandchildren, Mary Ella and Caden Wilhite; brother, Marvin Folger (Lucy) and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hank's honor to First Presbyterian Church, 220 S. Chestnut Street, Prattville, AL 36067. Family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.
