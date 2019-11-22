Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Prattville
Burial
Following Services
Prattville Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Folger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Stephenson "Hank" Folger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Stephenson "Hank" Folger Obituary
Henry "Hank" Stephenson Folger

FOLGER, Henry "Hank" Stephenson, 82, went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Hank was born in Asheville, North Carolina on June 22, 1937. A celebration of his life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Prattville on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bryant Hansen officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Folger was an avid golfer. He loved North Carolina basketball and the Atlanta Braves. Mr. Folger was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Sadie Folger. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan; two daughters, Terri Crisp (John) and Mary Beth Folger; two granddaughters, Amanda Wilhite (Chris) and Emily Jacks (Ben); two precious great-grandchildren, Mary Ella and Caden Wilhite; brother, Marvin Folger (Lucy) and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hank's honor to First Presbyterian Church, 220 S. Chestnut Street, Prattville, AL 36067. Family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -