Henry Winston Pirtle, Sr., DVM, JD
Snowdoun - Pirtle, Sr., Henry Winston, DVM, JD (Winston), 77, of Snowdoun, AL died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home.
Dr. Pirtle was born in Montgomery, AL on July 22, 1942. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Hocker Pirtle, mother, Nannie Gaye Pirtle and his daughter Jennifer Elizabeth Pirtle. He is survived by his wife Christina Renee; son Henry Winston Pirtle, Jr. (Tyra) of Vestavia Hills, AL; daughters Susan Pirtle Johnson (Brad) of Montgomery, AL and Caroline Pirtle Stephenson (Dustan) of Auburn, AL; step-son James Buell Howell III of Montgomery , AL; grandchildren Neal Winston Pirtle, Madora Adele Pirtle, Jennifer Grace Johnson, Jessica Bradley Johnson, Jewel Jeanelle Pauley and Asher Dene Stephenson; sister, Gaye Pirtle Clayton (Kolie).
Dr. Pirtle was a 1960 graduate of Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL; a 1967 graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, AL where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and earned a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) and a 1995 graduate of Jones School of Law in Montgomery, AL where earned his Juris Doctor degree (JD). Dr. Pirtle practiced small and large animal veterinary medicine since 1967 and was a member of the Alabama State Bar Association since 1995. Dr. Pirtle was also an active dairy and beef cattle farmer until the 1980's and continued to pasture cattle for many years in his home community of Snowdoun, AL.
Over the course of Dr. Pirtle's professional career as a veterinarian he served in numerous local, state and national leadership capacities ranging from being a two-time President of the Alabama Veterinary Association, a two-time Alabama Delegate to American Veterinary Medical Association and a member of the Executive Board of the American Association of Veterinary State Boards, eventually becoming President. He had a reputation as a committed, effective leader who was sought out for volunteer, speaking and educational endeavors.
Dr. Pirtle was enormously committed to his home community of Snowdoun, AL and surrounding areas. He was a life-long enthusiast for the outdoors (especially fishing), farming and rural concerns from the time he was named the State of Alabama Wildlife 4-H'er twice in the mid-1950's through partnerships with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service for Alabama Land Grant Institutions as an adult. In 2008 Dr. Pirtle donated the land for the site where the Snowdoun Community Park now stands and was also well known in the community and throughout Alabama as the owner and caretaker of "Pirtle's Puddle", a landmark where many went fishing for the first time or that they knew for its famous road sign declaring that "Piddlin' is Perfect in Pirtle's Puddle" as they drove past on the way to or from the Florida Gulf Coast.
Visitation will be at Frazer United Methodist Church on Monday, March 2, 2020 between 10:00 and Noon with a service to follow immediately after Visitation. Dr. Pirtle will be buried at Forest Hills Memorial Park near his home in a private ceremony. Southern Memorial Funeral Home will coordinate the services. Pallbearers will be Paul Fields, Dr. Charles Franz, Alan Haney, Karen Haney, John Russell and Robert Russell. Honorary pallbearers - Auburn University Sigma Nu Fraternity Brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alabama Veterinary Medical Foundation, Wellness Program (an organization for which Dr. Pirtle was a founding board member), 773 Tiger Oak Drive, Pike Road, AL 36064 or at www.alvmf.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020