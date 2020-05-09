|
|
Herbert Kenneth White
Montgomery - Herbert "Kenneth" White, passed away after a prolonged illness, at his home, on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 71. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Edsol White and Fairis Elaine White. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Elaine White, his daughter Kimberly White Flowers (Brad), and son Herbert Kenneth White Jr. (Erin); grandsons, Bradley Garrett Flowers, William Grayden Flowers, Herbert Kenneth "Trey" White, III, and granddaughter Mary Surhea White; one sister, Karen White Burk (Ricky). Mr. White loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. White graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1971. He began his career in Montgomery, Alabama with Goodwyn Engineering. He obtained his professional engineering license in 1976, and his professional land surveyors license in 1978. In 1986, Mr. White branched out and started a new firm, Pilgreen and White , Inc. With a desire to start a family owned business with his son, H. Kenneth White, Jr., and his son-in-law, Bradley W. Flowers, Mr. White started H. Kenneth White & Associates, Inc., in 1998. In 2011, Mr. White transitioned into retirement as Flowers & White Engineering opened the doors to a new company. Mr. White was then hired as the first Town Engineer for the Town of Pike Road and served there until 2015. Mr. White was a licensed professional engineer in nine states, and licensed land surveyor in Alabama and Mississippi. Mr. White served on numerous boards and committees throughout his long and distinguished career. Some of these important leadership roles include: President of the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame Board of Directors; Vice President of the Executive Committee of the American Consulting Engineers Council (ACEC) national headquarters; President and National Director of American Council of Engineering Companies of Alabama (ACECA); Chairman of the Small Firms Council for members of ACEC, where Mr. White was a diligent advocate on numerous legislative bills in the United States Congress. Mr. White was a regular participant in ACEC's legislative summit in Washington DC which spearheaded several pieces of legislation benefiting small firms. White also served as President of the ACEC's Council of Professional Surveyors. He served as Trustee of ACEC's Business Insurance Trust, served on the Board of Directors of The University of Alabama's Capstone Engineering Society, and was also a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), Alabama Society of Professional Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASPE), the Alabama Society of Professional Land Surveyors (ASPLS), and served as Montgomery Chapter President of ASPLS. Mr. White was deeply devoted to the University of Alabama, his alma mater. In 2006, he established the Sandra E. & H. Kenneth White Endowed Engineering Scholarship at the University. Mr. White's accomplishments also include induction as an ACEC Fellow; awarded Distinguished Engineering Fellow of Alabama's College of Engineering, and the Civil Engineering Department Outstanding Fellow. Mr. White was inducted to the prestigious State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in 2009. He is recognized nationally for his engineering skill, and his leadership ability to advocate for the civil engineering and land surveying professions on a local and national level. He was known for his work ethic and his engineering works on numerous projects throughout the Southeast. Mr. White proudly served our country in the National Guard during and after college. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Montgomery where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and was a member of the Sanctuary Choir. He also served as chairman of the disaster relief team after Hurricane Katrina where he designed and developed one of the first mobile shower and washing facilities for use by volunteers and relief workers in the area. He was an active member of the Montgomery Kiwanis Club and loved serving the community. Visitation will be Monday, May 11, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel from 5:00-7:00 PM. An outdoor graveside service will take place at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Hepzibah Baptist Church (5329 W. Renfroe Rd) in Talladega, Alabama. We look forward to receiving family and friends while being aware of the most recent guidelines issued by the Governor's office.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made to CurePSP www.psp.org to support research and education on Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and to Hospice of Montgomery @www.hospiceofmontgomery.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 9 to May 10, 2020