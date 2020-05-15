Services
Service
To be announced at a later date
Arlington National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Oran Burton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Oran Burton Obituary
Herbert Oran Burton

Prattville - BURTON, Herbert Oran, Captain USN, a resident of Prattville, AL., age 91, born February 16, 1929 and passed away May 8, 2020. A service will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Captain Burton was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Patricia Dempsey, and his wife Ellen Keane; his parents Oran Claude and Lois Stephens Burton; brother and sister-in-law B. Gene and Elizabeth Burton; and nephew, David Burton. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Kevin Michael and Gay Moore; his brothers Bill W. (Charlotte) Burton, C. Steve (Sue) Burton; his sister Ginger Burton; grandsons, Cameron Burton Moore (Courtney), Justin Matthew Moore (Leigh), great- grandson, Patrick Daniel Moore; great- granddaughter, Liza Ryan Moore; nieces Claudia Burton (Duncan) Brave, Susan Paige Burton, and Lisa Burton (Scott) Striepe; nephews Frank Stephens (Melissa) Burton, William Bradley (Mary) Burton, Robert Oran (Sharon) Burton and Kenneth Bishop (Laura) Burton; great-nephews David Michael Burton, Logan Jacob Brave, Andrew Joseph Brave, Malcolm James Brave, Stephen Edward Striepe, Daniel Oran Burton, Christopher Aaron Burton and William Bishop Burton, grand-nieces, Amber Brooke Burton Lister, Jane Elisabeth Burton, Virginia Laurie Margaret Burton, Savannah Lee Burton, Susanne Virginia Striepe, Emily Rae Burton, Madeline Claire Rayner Burton and Kristen Elaine Burton.

Captain Burton was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, Vietnam Conflict, a member of the 7th Fleet Staff, MIT instructor, numerous submarines and was Captain of the USS Salmon, the largest non-nuclear submarine of USN and finalized his career as Executive Officer of the New London Submarine Base.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Bridgeton United Methodist Church, P.0. Box 898, Bridgeton, NC 28519; First United Methodist Church of Prattville, 100 East 4th Street, Prattville, AL 36067; Prattville/Autauga Humane Society, 1009 Reuben Road, Prattville, AL 36067.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 15 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -