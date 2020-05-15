|
Herbert Oran Burton
Prattville - BURTON, Herbert Oran, Captain USN, a resident of Prattville, AL., age 91, born February 16, 1929 and passed away May 8, 2020. A service will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Captain Burton was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Patricia Dempsey, and his wife Ellen Keane; his parents Oran Claude and Lois Stephens Burton; brother and sister-in-law B. Gene and Elizabeth Burton; and nephew, David Burton. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Kevin Michael and Gay Moore; his brothers Bill W. (Charlotte) Burton, C. Steve (Sue) Burton; his sister Ginger Burton; grandsons, Cameron Burton Moore (Courtney), Justin Matthew Moore (Leigh), great- grandson, Patrick Daniel Moore; great- granddaughter, Liza Ryan Moore; nieces Claudia Burton (Duncan) Brave, Susan Paige Burton, and Lisa Burton (Scott) Striepe; nephews Frank Stephens (Melissa) Burton, William Bradley (Mary) Burton, Robert Oran (Sharon) Burton and Kenneth Bishop (Laura) Burton; great-nephews David Michael Burton, Logan Jacob Brave, Andrew Joseph Brave, Malcolm James Brave, Stephen Edward Striepe, Daniel Oran Burton, Christopher Aaron Burton and William Bishop Burton, grand-nieces, Amber Brooke Burton Lister, Jane Elisabeth Burton, Virginia Laurie Margaret Burton, Savannah Lee Burton, Susanne Virginia Striepe, Emily Rae Burton, Madeline Claire Rayner Burton and Kristen Elaine Burton.
Captain Burton was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, Vietnam Conflict, a member of the 7th Fleet Staff, MIT instructor, numerous submarines and was Captain of the USS Salmon, the largest non-nuclear submarine of USN and finalized his career as Executive Officer of the New London Submarine Base.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Bridgeton United Methodist Church, P.0. Box 898, Bridgeton, NC 28519; First United Methodist Church of Prattville, 100 East 4th Street, Prattville, AL 36067; Prattville/Autauga Humane Society, 1009 Reuben Road, Prattville, AL 36067.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 15 to May 23, 2020